A-State to ‘phase in’ more on-campus employees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state would move into Phase Two of reopening, Arkansas State University announced Friday it would follow suit.
In a message to employees, Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said beginning Monday, June 15, the campus would enter the second phase of its return to work plan.
“This change will allow us to phase in more Arkansas State University employees to return to work on campus,” Damphousse said.
He stressed that employees who can perform their duties away from campus will continue to do so.
Those employees who cannot will consult with their supervisors and coordinate with Human Resources about their return. He said HR would need to authorize employee returns in advance.
“Any employee who has requested and received a reasonable accommodation from Human Resources will not be required to return to campus in Phase Two,” Damphousse stated.
To facilitate a safe “Return to Learn” this fall, the chancellor said employees will install new interior signage, establish new traffic flows inside buildings, and make workspaces and classrooms ready for physical distancing.
“Over the next weeks, we will increase the number of employees on campus,” Damphousse said. “All of this is to allow us to reach for our ultimate goal: classes on-campus this fall, and to be ready to welcome visitors and the general public back to our facilities in a safe manner.”
