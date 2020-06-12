Arkansas court overturns National Guard officer conviction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the military court conviction of a national guard officer accused of sexual assault, arguing lack of jurisdiction because the man wasn’t on active duty when the alleged assault happened.
The high court on Thursday ruled 6-1 that the military tribunal did not have jurisdiction to hear the case against Chief Warrant Officer 4 Adam Childers, who was court-martialed over an alleged sexual assault in 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Childers pleaded guilty to charges of cruelty and maltreatment and of failure to obey order or regulation at court-martial in 2018.
