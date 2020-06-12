Arkansas SS Casey Martin drafted by Phillies in 3rd Round

The 2020 season kicked off with another litany of preseason honors for Martin, entering the year as a unanimous preseason All-America honoree. He was also rated as the No. 3 shortstop in D1 Baseball’s Position Power Rankings, earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors and landed on the Golden Spikes Watch List for the second consecutive year. He started all 15 games he played in 2020, recording 16 hits, seven for extra bases, with five doubles and two homers. He brought in 10 runs and scored seven, walking a team-high 10 times.