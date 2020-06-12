Arkansas State developing Centennial Bank Stadium seating plan to follow COVID-19 guidelines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - College football programs across the country are trying to figure out how to have fans in the stadium this fall and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Arkansas State is no different.
Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir posted an update for Red Wolves fans Friday afternoon: “Our initial projections indicate that we will be able to seat all of our season ticket holders in accordance with current state guidelines. I assure you all levels of season ticket holders will be given first priority during the planning process. Single-game ticket purchases are conditional at this time and will be determined at a later date."
A-State will also update a page where fans can see the protective measures that will currently be in place.
They’re following the Arkansas Department of Health directive regarding large outdoor venues. The June 15th Phase 2 measure would enable venues to have events with 66% capacity.
The Red Wolves home opener is Saturday, September 12th vs. Howard.
