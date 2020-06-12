Bonnsu recalls Miniware Teething Spoons due to choking hazard

(KFVS) - Bonnsu has recalled Miniware Teething Spoons due to choking hazard.
They had received one report of a baby who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the baby’s mouth.
The recalled Miniware teething spoons are made from food-grade silicone designed for infants to use during the teething phase, approximately 4-24 months of age.
The spoons were sold in a set of two and came in gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. “Miniware” is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.
The spoons were also sold in Meal Kit Configurations.
The kits were “First Bites” that included spoons, bowl, suction foot, and lid. The spoons colors came in key lime, aqua, cotton candy, lavender, gray and peach.
The “First Bites Travel Kit” included a spoon, bowl, suction foot, and travel bag. The spoons came in lavender and aqua color.
The “Sip and Snack” kit included a spoon, bowl, suction foot and drinking cup. The spoon came in peach and gray color.
Users should stop using the recalled teething spoons immediately and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product.
They were sold online on Miniware.com, Amazon.com, and in stores including Dillard’s, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me, and Bitte nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for between $14 and $42.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.