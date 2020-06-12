The Buckle moves to new location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after an EF-3 tornado damaged its home at the mall, The Buckle has a new home.
The clothing store, which was located at the Mall at Turtle Creek, is now open on Parkwood Road, just off Red Wolf Boulevard.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced on social media Friday The Buckle will be located in the former SLATE location between Qdoba and Wings to Go.
It appears they might not be the only store looking for a new home.
Haag Brown urged their followers to “be on the lookout for other mall tenants that will be opening around town soon.”
In April, Joshua Brown told Region 8 News that Best Buy, Gamble Home Furnishings, Gearhead Outfitters, and other mall tenants had reached out to his company.
On March 28, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of the mall, destroying several stores and severely damaging others.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.