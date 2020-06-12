Classic cars group meet up for the first time since pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Cruisers Car Club was joined by the Northeast Arkansas Street Rides and the Corvette Club all met at Hardee’s on Red Wolf Boulevard for the first cruise night this year.
The president of the Crowley’s Ridge Cruisers, Jerry Brown, says they have been cooped up for a while and they are happy to be back out together.
“We all hang out together. We all love one another. We all love showing our cars and we all get along good and it’s just great to be here. And the Lord Jesus is our main concern and we just want to glorify him in all we do," Brown said.
It wasn’t hard to spot all the cars lined up.
The oldest one on the lot was a 1955 Bel-Air Chevrolet.
Brown says the cars are their life.
“It’s kinda’ our old heritage, that’s what we all had we were in high school. We love it, we love to get out and show them and have a good time you know," Brown said.
But, it’s not just about cars.
They also donate to children charities, donating over $100,000 in the last 18 years.
On Saturday, they will be back out again at Lowe’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with food and trophies for the “Best in Show" and the “People’s Choice.”
They say they love God, children and definitely their cars.
