Deputies arrest man accused of rape

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Melbourne man is being held on a $100,000 bond, accused of rape.
Acting on an arrest warrant signed by Izard County District Judge David E. Miller, sheriff’s deputies took 50-year-old Roger Lee Johnson into custody Thursday, June 11.
He’s charged with one count of rape, a Class Y felony.
After setting Johnson’s bond, the judge also ordered that the search warrant and arrest affidavit be sealed.
Chief Deputy Charley Melton said no further information would be released to protect the victim’s privacy.
In addition to his bond, Johnson has a hold through the Arkansas Community Corrections due to him being on active parole.
