Food bank provides more food than ever; clientele changes since pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the pandemic began, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas worked hard to meet the rising demand by quickly changing the way they distribute food, all while distributing more food than ever before.
Their food distribution increased 24 percent in comparison to last year.
CEO Christie Jordan says during the increase, it also changed the clientele they serve.
“We are seeing more new families coming to the food pantries,” she says. “Families that have lost their jobs, families that have children at home that just need extra help right now.”
Of those new families, food pantries are reporting 30 percent new clients.
A slight decrease in senior citizens coming to the food pantries is also being reported.
Since the pandemic, donations of food decreased, but donors stepped up to help them meet the increasing need.
Jordan says the generosity of the community keeps the food on the shelves, and out in the community. They recently received a donation of nearly $34,000 from Corinth Coca-Cola of Jonesboro.
The FBNEA currently needs nonperishable canned goods.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, click here or call 870-932-3663.
If you have items to donate, click here for further information.
