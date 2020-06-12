Infant airlifted to hospital; parents charged with endangerment

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home couple faces felony child endangerment charges after their 5-month-old baby was flown to a Little Rock hospital with serious injuries.
An ambulance took the baby to Baxter Regional Medical Center on May 1 after he suffered seizures.
Following an examination there, the infant was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children’s Division and the Arkansas Department of Human Services, began an investigation.
It’s believed the infant suffered “two separate traumatic events,” the sheriff said.
Due to the ongoing investigation, he did not release any further details.
After consulting with 14th Judicial Prosecutor David Ethredege, probable cause was found to arrest the infant’s biological parents on suspicion of first-degree child endangerment.
On Thursday, June 12, 32-year-old Desiree Daniels and 36-year-old Randall Edward King turned themselves in to the sheriff’s office.
Daniels and King were booked into the detention center and later released on bonds of $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.
They are both due in circuit court on June 25.
Montgomery said DHS removed the other children who lived at the couple’s home.
