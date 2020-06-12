Judge denies O’Donnell’s request to drop capital murder charge

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of murdering a former Arkansas state senator will be able to meet with her attorneys in person but she won’t be allowed to visit a doctor.
Those were just some of the motions a judge approved and denied during a pre-trial hearing Friday at the Randolph County Courthouse in the Rebecca “Becky” O’Donnell murder trial.
O’Donnell is accused of killing former State Senator Linda Collins of Pocahontas last June.
Her attorneys had filed a series of motions, including prohibiting photographic evidence of the crime scene and the autopsy, as well as asking that the charge of capital murder be dismissed and the death penalty removed, claiming it was “cruel and unusual punishment.”
During Friday’s proceedings, the judge granted O’Donnell access to her counsel which her lawyers had claimed they had been unable to do in the last three months since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The judge also granted O’Donnell’s request to appear in all cases before the jury in civilian clothes and with no restraints on.
Other motions approved Friday were:
However, Judge Fogleman denied her request to remove the death penalty from the table due to a precedent set by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
The judge also denied her attorneys’ motion to dismiss the capital murder charge. Prosecutors have alleged she committed the murder for monetary gain.
In answer to O’Donnell’s request to visit a local physician for an examination, the judge said he would allow a doctor to visit the jail to examine her and determine if further evaluation was needed.
Other motions denied Friday were:
- A judicial review of all impact evidence that prosecutors plan to introduce in the capital sentencing part of the proceeding.
- A motion to bar Special Prosecuting Attorney Robert Dittrich from violating improper action in the case. Fogleman denied the motion, but said he would not allow personal opinion or appeal to bias or prejudice to be used in the case.
As part of a motion asking for an in-person, telephone or questionnaire interview of possible jurors, defense attorney Lee Short told the judge about being worried of a jury’s opinion swaying due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue will be discussed by the judge, attorneys and a court reporter during a conference call at a later date.
The next set of hearings on motions to suppress photographic evidence and others will be held on August 6 and 7.
