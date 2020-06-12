8 Mile Creek Trail project on hold because of red tape

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County project, four years in the making, lacks one more stamp of approval to begin construction.
The 8 Mile Creek Trail needs plans approved by the Department of Transportation, according to Greene County Future Fund member Josh Agee.
This group oversees the trail project. He says until the plan gets through this final approval, it’s still a waiting game.
The trail consists of three phases and will stretch roughly four miles one way, starting near the Rotary Softball Park going along the 8 Mile Creek and ending at Highway 412 East.
The Department of Transportation already gave Future Fund around $750,000 for the first two phases of the trail in grant money.
These grants will be 80/20 match. Meaning, the City of Paragould will pay 20 percent of the grant.
Agee says they will apply for a final grant to pay for phase three of the 8 Mile Walking Trail.
He says if they do not receive the final grant, the city will pay the remainder.
“We are still funded. It hasn’t passed through council yet, but the feedback has been very positive with all the council members and everyone is expected to see this project through,” he says.
Agee says big projects take big time. Future Fund member Allison Hestand says once completed, it’ll bring people to Paragould.
“We really feel that it will bring an interesting dynamic to our community and we’re super excited," she says. "We’re hoping people will come from all over the state.”
“We’ve had contacts with federal, state, local government and local landowners,” he says. “Every one of those entities has its own set of questions and things that we have to address.”
Once the Department of Transportation approves the final phase of this trail, they will then bid out the job.
Then, bring the bid back to the city council for a vote. Once completed, and the physical work begins to the trail, Agee says it’ll take 365 days to complete.
So far, the city’s taxpayers have spent $40,000. That money surveyed properties alongside the 8 Mile Creek for the trail to get easements signed.
