Mostly Dry and Warm Over the Weekend

Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s this weekend as humidity increases a little bit. It won’t be oppressive like last weekend and during Cristobal. A weak cold front slides in bringing the chance of an isolated shower Saturday and Sunday. Most stay dry. Humidity may fall a little bit early next week behind the front but expect highs to stay mostly the same in the mid to upper 80s. The 90s return later in the week with higher humidity. Still no big storm system or rain chance in the forecast over the next week.