New crossing arm adds safety at Tyronza railroad crossing

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - There are now crossing arms at a railroad crossing in Tyronza, where Main Street heads north toward Lepanto.
This is a heavily trafficked crossing, and also the route East Poinsett County Schools use to bus kids to the Lepanto campus.
Mayor Charles Glover said they’ve been working on adding the arms to the crossing for over a year now.
Glover says the added safety is important for such a busy road.
“We’ve never had any accidents, but we’ve had several near misses," said Glover. "The railroad has been working with us and they finally got them completed and we sure are excited about having them.”
This crossing is through the busiest road in Tyronza, as the Main Street for the town is also part of Highway 118.
Mayor Glover said the arms have been in place for a couple of weeks now, and so far, he’s had a lot of positive response from the town.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.