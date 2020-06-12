One killed, two injured in St. Francis County crash

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Francis County man was killed, and two others were injured Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash, according to Arkansas State Police.
Edward D. Sparks II, 21, of Forrest City was driving west in a 2008 Ford Focus on SFC 206, east of SFC 215, around 11 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened.
The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.
According to ASP, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the south side of the road, overcorrected and crossed the north side of the road, hitting a concrete mailbox post and a culvert.
After hitting the culvert, the vehicle overturned and went into a ditch, ASP said.
Two passengers in the Focus were taken to a Forrest City hospital, ASP noted.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
