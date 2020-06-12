Playgrounds now open at city parks in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Playgrounds are now open at all city parks in Jonesboro, with city officials saying that residents should still use safety as a concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release from Mayor Harold Perrin, officials are also asking people to wear masks and use social distancing as they visit the playgrounds.
“Kids and parents are in need of recreation, and if they can behave in a manner that protects them from COVID-19, I am happy for them to enjoy our playgrounds,” Perrin said in a statement. “That said, our doctors have warned time and again about the contagiousness of coronavirus. So we ask parents to fever check their children and themselves before they come out.”
City Parks Director Danny Kapales said that while playgrounds at all city parks will be open, splash pads at Parker, Allen and Craighead Forest Parks have to meet state Health Department inspection requirements before they are opened.
Also, all city pavilions are closed until further notice while city officials wait for information and guidance from state health officials, the release noted.
