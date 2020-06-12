Report: Former head coach Bret Bielema sues Razorback Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Bret Bielema is suing Arkansas.
According to Sportico, the former head coach filed a $7 million dollar lawsuit against the Razorback Foundation.
Bielema originally had a $12 million buyout when the UofA let him go in 2017. He’s received over $4 million in payments so far. The Foundation feels that Bielema should return that money because he failed to mitigate. That means that a fired coach make an effort to find a new job so the new money offsets what he’s still owed by his former employer.
Bielema was hired by the Patriots in 2018 as an consultant, and served as defensive line coach in 2019. He’s currently the Giants outside linebackers coach.
