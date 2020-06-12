Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll reveals increase in support for medical marijuana in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of likely statewide voters, support for the marijuana industry in Arkansas is up over 10 percent in the past four years.
In 2016, voters supported a medical marijuana measure on the ballot with 53% of the vote.
In 2020, that number has risen to nearly 67.5%, leaving 20.5% in opposition and 12% unsure.
The poll is also showing that support for medical marijuana is strong across demographics with every demographic having a higher approval rather than disapproval, regardless of age or political beliefs.
The lowest group is Republican voters with 49% supporting the marijuana industry and 34% disapproving. By contrast, 82% of Democrats and 77% of independents view the issue similarly, officials said in the poll.
Of those who support medical marijuana, 70% believe that more cultivation and dispensary licenses should be issued, and 64% would support legalization for recreational use.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.