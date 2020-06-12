Walmart testing new self-checkout system in Fayetteville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to NBC affiliate KNWA, the Walmart Supercenter on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville will be the test site of all new self-checkout counters.
This store will no longer have cashiers and will only have self-checkout available.
There will be self-checkout hosts available at the front of the stores to assist customers if needed, and those hosts will be able to check out shoppers' groceries as they always have.
Walmart representatives say all you have to do is ask. Walmart says they can’t give an exact time frame.
However, if the test in Fayetteville is successful, they will launch the new self-checkout systems at stores across the country.
Walmart also said that the timing of this roll-out will depend on feedback from customers and staff on the test site in Fayetteville.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.