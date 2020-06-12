Work continues to clean up blight in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is continuing to clean up blight in town, one house at a time.
Since August 2019, code enforcement, along with other departments in the city, have gone around and demolished unsightly houses in Blytheville.
Code Enforcement Officer Janice Smith said it is not hard to find properties that need to be torn down.
“We have so many that needs to be cleaned up, but trying to locate the addresses and the owners, that’s what makes it a little bit more difficult, but it can be done,” Smith said.
There are several steps that have to take place before a house can be torn down, or vegetation can be cleared off of a piece of property.
“Locating the property, may have to figure out the address,” Smith said.
She said if numbers are not on the houses, she has to look on a map to try and figure out the house number.
Then, there is paperwork that must be filled and the house must be condemned, though the city council before they can clear out the property.
Then, testing must take place to see if there is asbestos in the house. If so, then they must go though the proper protocols with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to remove the asbestos.
When that is complete, the city can begin tearing down the house.
“We bought our own excavator,” Smith said. “And we have an operator. All he does is really work on tearing down the houses.”
The Blytheville Fire Department also assists in the demolition by spraying water on the house to keep the dust and debris down. They also use a public works water truck as well.
Since beginning the project last year, the city has torn down 38 houses.
Smith said community members are excited to see crews cleaning up the town.
“They’re loving it. They’re excited and we’re excited of how fast it’s going. We’ve seen progress, one day at a time, I mean, we’re getting it down so everybody’s excited about it," Smith said.
Mayor James Sanders said it’s a collaboration between many departments. He said after a neighborhood has been cleaned, the police department goes into some areas and also installing SkyCops to help deter crime.
