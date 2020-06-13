Arkansas reaches 12,000 total cases of COVID-19, 177 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a 548-case increase in COVID-19 cases from Friday to Saturday, reaching the 12,000 mark in the number of total cases.
As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, Arkansas had 12,095 total cases with 177 deaths, up one from Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Locally, both Clay and Craighead counties saw increases in the number of total cases in the past 24 hours. The numbers in Clay County doubled from 9 on Friday to 18 on Saturday, while Craighead County saw six new total cases and is now at 352.
Statewide, Arkansas has 4,055 active cases of COVID-19 as well as 7,863 recovered cases. The state has also tested 193,794 people as of Saturday, while 181,699 people testing negative.
Also, state health officials went on social media Saturday to remind people of the guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 in places like gyms, restaurants and barber shops.
