Blytheville firefighters battle series of blazes Saturday

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday for Blytheville firefighters as they battled three house and apartment fires throughout town, plus helped to rescue a dog.
According to a post on the Blytheville Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters went to the 2300 block of Birch Street around 2:10 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about a house fire.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames in the area, but were able to put out the fire.
From there, firefighters went to another house fire at McHaney and 1st Streets.
Authorities originally thought that an older man was inside the house.
“Fire crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure. Firemen were able to get a quick knock down while searching the house,” the post noted. “Firemen didn’t find anyone inside the house.”
Firefighters then went to the Peartree Apartments around 12 p.m. Saturday due to another fire.
Firefighters saw smoke in the area.
“Crews started evacuating the building while another crew entered the apartment. Firemen found and extinguished a fire located in a bedroom and rescued a small dog from the apartment,” the post noted.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.