Camp Raider closed this summer due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A summer program hosted by an area school district will be closed this year due to COVID-19, school officials said Saturday.
According to a post on the Nettleton School District Facebook page, Summer Camp Raider will be closed for the 2020 summer season.
“Due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases within the state, Nettleton Public Schools has made the decision not to open the Summer Camp Raider Program for the 2020 summer season. The health and safety of staff and students remain the top priority of NPS, and all decisions made are done so in the best interest of both their well-being,” the post noted.
According to the program’s website, the 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. program has several events including field trips, movies and sports for children.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.