Arkansas reports 12,501 COVID-19 cases; 179 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a 406-case increase in COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as the state also reported two new deaths due to the virus.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, the state had 12,501 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were 4,212 active cases in the state, while 8,110 people have recovered.
State health officials reported there have been 179 deaths due to COVID-19, up two since Saturday.
The state has also done 196,989 COVID-19 tests so far, with 184,488 tests being negative.
Locally, both Craighead and Crittenden counties saw increases in the number of total cases reported as of Sunday. Craighead County had 358 cases, up six from Saturday; while Crittenden County had 522, up five since Saturday.
Mississippi County reported four new cases, with 95 total; while Independence County reported three new cases, with 42 total.
State health officials also again went on social media to remind people that wearing a face covering in public and following healthy habits like washing your hands often, with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, can help.
