Health officials report more than 400 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 415 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths across the state.
According to TDH, there are now 29,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 201 reported as probable cases bringing the total number of cases to 29,541. State health officials also say there are 472 total deaths -- 451 of those are confirmed and 21 are listed as probable.
More than 19,700 Tennesseans have recovered from COVID-19 since the virus struck the Mid-South. A total of 601,161 people have been tested and more than 2,070 people have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
Health officials are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are 6,556 confirmed coronavirus cases and 139 deaths as of Saturday.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 70 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 94,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 11,547 total cases and 176 deaths
- Crittenden -- 508 cases; 9 deaths; 395 recoveries
- Cross -- 74 cases; 51 recoveries
- Lee -- 317 cases; 1 death; 25 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 89 cases; 2 deaths; 75 recoveries
- Phillips -- 32 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 50 cases; 3 deaths; 32 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 767 cases; 2 death; 679 recoveries
Mississippi -- 19,348 total cases and 889 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 29 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 146 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 713 cases; 12 deaths
- Lafayette -- 171 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 101 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 121 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 48 cases
- Tate -- 128 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 93 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 64 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 29,541 total cases and 472 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 86 cases; 55 recoveries
- Fayette -- 169 cases; 2 deaths; 131 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 215 cases; 199 recoveries
- Haywood -- 36 cases; 2 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 61 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 27 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 501 cases; 3 deaths; 442 recoveries
