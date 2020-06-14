Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll shows independents dissatisfied with Pres. Trump, Sen. Cotton in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - It may be a battle for independents this fall as both President Donald Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton face negative job approval ratings with independent voters, according to a new poll.
According to the Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll, President Trump had a 46% approval rating and a 50% disapproval rating, with 4% unsure.
Sen. Cotton, who is seeking a second term this fall with no Democratic challenger and opposition from Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. and Independent Daniel Whitfield, had a 44% approval rating, a 47% disapproval rating and 9% were unsure.
Among independents, the President had a 39/54 approval/disapproval rating while Sen. Cotton had a 39/51 approval/disapproval rating.
As for a look at the November presidential race, the poll showed President Trump with a 47-45% lead over Biden, with 5% preferring another candidate and 3% unsure.
However, among independents, the poll showed Biden leading Trump by a 46-40% margin.
Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock said issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and recent protests have caused voter angst with Trump and Cotton facing the brunt, while Gov. Hutchinson, who had a 62% approval rating in the poll, has benefited from being visible and a strong leadership style.
Is the poll, especially among independents, an outlier or a possible look at the future?
“We are seeing trends in other states that resemble the Trump-Biden matchup here, but it has been a decade since we’ve seen independent voters lean to the Democrat versus the Republican in a high-profile race. Is this an aberration or a trend? It’s a snapshot in time during a turbulent month. I’d have to see this show up consistently to believe something is shifting in deep-red Arkansas, but we’ll be watching this going forward,” Brock said.
The poll was done June 9 and 10, with 869 likely voters statewide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.
Also, the poll showed that a plurality of Arkansas voters believe colleges and universities should play football this fall in spite of COVID-19.
According to the poll, 45% of those polled said yes, while 29% said no and 26% were unsure.
Brock said the poll did show some key details from those polled on starting the season.
“There’s no doubt that everybody is ready to resume something as normal as college football, but COVID-19 has certainly not made the decision an easy one. Still, there is a clear plurality who want to see athletes in the end zone by late September,” Brock said.
