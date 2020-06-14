Talk Business & Politics/Hendrix College Poll shows independents dissatisfied with Pres. Trump, Sen. Cotton in Arkansas

“We are seeing trends in other states that resemble the Trump-Biden matchup here, but it has been a decade since we’ve seen independent voters lean to the Democrat versus the Republican in a high-profile race. Is this an aberration or a trend? It’s a snapshot in time during a turbulent month. I’d have to see this show up consistently to believe something is shifting in deep-red Arkansas, but we’ll be watching this going forward,” Brock said.