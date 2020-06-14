Top Memphis basketball players from all levels play -- the ultimate hoops session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What happens when you get the best Memphis hoopers together for some pick-up? It goes viral and becomes the hottest invite in town.
Over the past couple weeks, NBA stars like Ja Morant, guys who play professional ball overseas, Memphis Tigers and top high school recruits have hooped weekly.
East High head basketball coach Jevonte Holmes organized the sessions.
“It just started as training, did three to four weeks of training, we definitely wanted to start getting in the gym and play some games," said Holmes. "It spread like wildfire, I was just telling the guys today, if you don’t get a text you can’t just show up so I’m only doing 15 guys, 3 teams and just helping these guys get better.”
One lucky player, former Briarcrest and current Sunrise Christian senior, Kennedy Chandler. The number one point guard in the class of 2021 has been training with Holmes since he was 10 years old. Now, he’s playing with the NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, Ja Morant.
“It’s a great feeling, me playing against him, being a friend with him, I look up to him, he’s like a big brother to me so it’s just nice for me to hoop with him and hoop against him,” said Chandler.
His game has improved too, playing with guys 10 years older.
“Kennedy has mastered listening and learning so he’s very cerebral," said Holmes. "Very smart kid, everyone wants to look at guys scoring, but he dissects the game mentally with the plays, outside of the scoring.”
The sessions happen in a secret location and you can only play if you’re one of 15 to get a text from Holmes to come out that day. They’ve had quite the roster. Even future lottery pick and former Dayton Flyer, Obi Toppin came down to play.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.