American Red Cross to test donations for COVID-19 antibodies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For a limited time, the American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test, according to a news release, will provide “critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to this coronavirus.”
The Red Cross stresses the test is not intended to diagnose illness. Testing would reveal whether a donor’s immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present.
Those who do not feel well are advised to postpone their donation.
Anyone who believes they might be ill with the coronavirus should not donate until they are symptom-free for 28 days and “feeling well and healthy.”
Donations made prior to Monday, June 15, will not be tested for antibodies.
To schedule a time to make a donation, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
