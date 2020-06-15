Arkansas State senior John Scotti selected in Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State makes history on the pitch.
A Red Wolf was picked over the weekend in the inaugural Major League Rugby Collegiate draft. John Scotti went to Rugby ATL with the 20th overall pick. Over 400 players across the country declared for the draft, there were only 24 spots. Scotti played for A-State from 2017 - 2020.
MLR is the highest level of professional rugby in the United States. 2021 will mark their 4th season. MLR features teams in 13 cities across the U.S. & Canada.
