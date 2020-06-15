District suspends activities after student tests positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools announced Monday that it would suspend activities after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
Marcie Cheatham, communications and marketing director for the district, told Region 8 News the student was a football player.
JPS said in a social media post that the Arkansas Department of Health would be notifying students who had “close contact with the individual.”
The district stated it had “suspended activities at the location in order to sanitize and disinfect for the return of our students.”
Administrators did not say where the student had contracted the virus. They also said they would not release any personal information publicly to ensure the privacy of the students and staff.
Last month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that team sports could resume on June 1 provided they followed the ADH’s directives. According to the guidelines, all athletes and coached had to be screened before participating and equipment had to be sanitized frequently.
Randy Coleman, head coach for the Jonesboro High School football team, told Region 8 News on June 9 that the kids and staff had “done a great job” adjusting to the requirements as they entered their second week of workouts.
“We’re going to abide by the rules and do what we’re told to do,” he said at the time. “There’s been no complaints and the kids have been great with [the COVID-19 guidelines]."
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
