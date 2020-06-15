First National Bank closes location due to COVID-19 case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First National Bank told customers Monday afternoon that its Paragould-Reynolds location was closed after a positive test result for COVID-19.
Just after 3 p.m., First National Bank confirmed the case on their website.
They said they are actively working with the Arkansas Department of Health so there's no spread of the virus.
Bank officials also felt it best to tell the public about the confirmed case and said that individual has not been in their facilities since Wednesday, June 10.
The branch is closed as they extensively sanitize the location ahead of reopening Tuesday.
The officials are also awaiting test results from other staff members that may have been exposed, but as of right now, none of the other employees have shown symptoms.
First National Bank also reiterated that their other locations are fully operational and they are constantly monitoring the staff as they report to work.
They ask that you keep checking fnbank.net/coronavirus or their social media pages for more information or updates on their COVID-19 response.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.