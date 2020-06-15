Gas prices continue upward trend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of a gallon of gasoline continues to click upward.
GasBuddy.com reports in its weekly survey of 1,826 stations, Arkansas gas prices rose 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week to an average $1.79.
That’s 27.5 cents more than motorists paid last month, but 54.7 cents less than a year ago.
The national average also rose 4.7 cents in the last week to an average of $2.09/gallon.
"As gasoline demand continues on the road to recovery, the national average has advanced for another week, making it seven straight weeks of rising gas prices as the easing coronavirus situation inspires more Americans to hit the road," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He expects the upward trend to continue as the July 4th holiday approaches.
“The one thing that could bring restraint to rising gas prices is if we see a significant second wave of COVID-19 cases,” De Haan said. “But, for now, I'm optimistic that won't happen."
