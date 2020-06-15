Jonesboro supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community respond to SCOTUS ruling and city action

“I am very frustrated with that statement, “everybody’s covered” that’s the same thing we are fighting with the black lives matter movement. There are groups of people who keep saying we understand yes all people are included, yes all lives matter but we haven’t been treated this way," Hernandez said. “The reason we are very specific with wording of protections is so that we can identify which are the people in our community are the most marginalized, that’s why it’s very important to clarify what sex means. “