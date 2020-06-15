June 15: Arkansas enters Phase 2 today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 15. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We kick off the workweek with a cold front draped across Region 8.
This front should touch off a few showers by mid-morning before fading away during the afternoon.
The rest of us will see continued sunny and hot conditions with highs in the upper 80s.
We’ll begin to really heat up over the next few days as a warming trend carries us in the low 90s.
Rain chances remain low.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus the latest on Cristobal, coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Dozens of people gathered Sunday evening in downtown Jonesboro to pray for peace and “defend the dream.”
The search for a missing Region 8 man came to a tragic end.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased over the weekend just as the state prepares to move into Phase 2 of opening today.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.