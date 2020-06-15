Lost Pizza expands with new Hilltop location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lost Pizza Co. is expanding with a location on Hilltop in Jonesboro.
Co-owner Brad McDaniel said, “Lost Pizza Co. Jonesboro is excited to announce our coming location at Hilltop! After many months of planning and preparing to expand, an opportunity to serve the greater area of Jonesboro has been presented. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the continued support from our community and look forward to loving and serving you well at Hilltop in September 2020!”
Lost Pizza Co. is taking over the current Newk’s location at Hilltop, and they expect to open in September of 2020.
