Man convicted of Ark. murders will be executed in July

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A man with Arkansas ties is scheduled for execution as the federal government resumes capital punishment after a two-decade hiatus.
Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl in Russellville back in 1996.
In May 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of three counts of murder in aid of racketeering.
A court sentenced him to death back in 2002.
Lee is scheduled to die by execution at U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. on July 13.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.