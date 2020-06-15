Man killed in SUV rollover crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge man died Sunday night when his SUV overturned multiple times, ejecting him.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash on Lawrence County Road 529 near Clover Bend just after 7 p.m.
According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Colton Bennett was northbound, traveling at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his 2004 Chevy Trailblazer.
The SUV left the right side of the roadway and hit a ditch before rolling multiple times.
Bennett was thrown from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
