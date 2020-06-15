Pocahontas man faces child porn charges after taking teen from Ohio home

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man is charged with interfering with custody and possessing and viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
On May 19, Delaware Police Department of Ohio contacted Pocahontas police about a missing 16-year-old female.
Authorities determined Brian Miguel Velez-Ortez was suspected of traveling to Deleware, Ohio, and bringing the teen back to Pocahontas without her guardian’s permission.
When Pocahontas Police and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department went to Velez-Ortiz’s house, they located the juvenile.
After an interview with the juvenile, Pocahontas police found she was not forced to leave her Ohio home.
A search warrant of Velez-Ortiz’s phone was obtained, and with the assistance of the Jonesboro Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Division, they found nude images received by Velez-Ortiz.
He is charged with interference with custody, promoting a sexual performance by a child, computer child pornography, possessing and viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and computer exploitation of a child.
A $130,000 cash-only bond was set for Velez-Ortiz.
He will appear in Randolph County Circuit Court on June 26.
