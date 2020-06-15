Pocahontas School District looks at ways to preserve ‘Old Rock Building’

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The rock building at Pocahontas High School has been a fixture in Pocahontas since 1939.
Now, the school district is considering the next steps as plans for a new high school continue to develop.
The ‘Old Rock Building’ has served many purposes in the community.
Originally, it was the Pocahontas Community House, then it was home to what is now Williams Baptist University.
The building has been a part of the Pocahontas School District since the late 1940s.
Superintendent Jerry Martens says the district is looking at ways to preserve the Rock Building, though it does present some spacing problems.
“It’s served our campus well and it’s served the Pocahontas School District well," Martens said. "It’s currently the cafeteria, but it only seats about 250 students, and we currently have about 420 students in the high school.”
And with the size of the high school increasing from 10-through-12 to nine-through-12 with the new school, spacing becomes even more of an issue in trying to maintain the building.
Preserve Arkansas placed the building on its Most Endangered Places List. Executive Director Rachel Patton says while cost and space are concerns, the pros outweigh the cons to preserve the building because of what it means to the community and for those who graduated there.
“It’s a source of local pride to [graduates]," Patton said. "That was their auditorium for many of those people, so it holds a lot of special memories of plays and functions and the community that [was] held there. It’s important to maintain the unique sense of place.”
Superintendent Martens says some options to keep the building with the construction of the new high school include renovating the current space with partnership funds or keeping the facade with a new construction plan.
The school received $9.2 million in partnership funds to fund the new school, which can include a ‘substantial’ renovation of an existing building, which the building has undergone in recent years due to fire damage.
Martens says the district is looking at the cost for both options, adding that it’s important to do what’s best for the students.
“We don’t want people to feel like we’re turning our back on the history of this building," Martens said. "It’s just a matter of space and trying to do what’s best for our kids in the immediate future and 40-to-50 years from now.”
