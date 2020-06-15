POLL: Majority of Arkansans believe racism is ‘significant problem’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly three-quarters of Arkansas voters believe racism is a significant problem in the state.
That’s according to a Talk Business and Politics-Hendrix College survey of 869 likely voters.
When asked how big a problem racism is in our society, those surveyed responded:
- 47% Big problem
- 26.5% Somewhat of a problem
- 17.5% small problem
- 7% Not a problem
- 2% Unsure
When asked if police in most communities treat black people better than white people, treat white people better than black people, or treat white and black people equally, respondents said:
- 49.5% Treat white people better
- 41% Treat white and black people equally
- 2% Treat black people better
- 7.5% Unsure
In the wake of George Floyd’s death and subsequent protests across the country, participants were about evenly divided when asked what concerned them more: surveyors asked what concerned participants more: racial injustice and actions of the police, or instances of violence or property damage at some of the recent protests.
- 47% Racial injustice and police behavior
- 46.5% Violence and property damage at protests
- 6.5% Unsure
“The two big takeaways for me from these numbers are that one, voters recognize there is a major problem with racism in this country. Only 7% said it’s not an issue. Two, half believe that there is unfair treatment between blacks and whites,” said Roby Brock, TB&P editor-in-chief. “With the breakout of our population by race, this clearly highlights black and white voters recognize the problem.”
The poll had a margin of error of +/-3.3%.
