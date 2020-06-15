Report: Jonesboro police arrests up in May

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department released its monthly report for May 2020.
Jonesboro police made 348 arrests up from 250 in April.
May’s numbers include 212 misdemeanor charges and 136 felony charges.
The department also responded to 243 traffic accidents in May, down from 279 in May 2019.
Traffic stops set at 1,226 down from 1,777 in May 2019.
DWI’s are up 5 from May 2019 at 18.
Animal Control claims were at 2,013 up from 1,785 in May 2019.
