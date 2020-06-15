Shelby County delays move to phase 3 after county’s largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials announced Monday the county will not move to phase three of the Back-to-Business plan Monday as anticipated.
The county recorded its largest day-to-day case increase of COVID-19 Monday with 256 new cases since Sunday. Across Shelby County, 6,892 coronavirus cases and 139 deaths have been reported.
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said last week they anticipated moving to phase three June 15; however, speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Haushalter said several factors led to the delay, including the upward trend in cases and the reproductive rate, which she said are signs of significant transmission in the community. Increased hospitalizations and the decreasing ability to do contact tracing also played a part in the decision.
Haushalter called the overnight increase in cases “alarming.”
It’s not immediately clear when the county will move out of phase two. Haushalter said she would not give a date when asked but said the decision will be data-driven.
Haushalter said Shelby County needs to see a downward trend of cases over a period of 14 days before moving to the next phase.
The health department continues to encourage people to wear masks
Under phase three, grocery stores, restaurants, libraries, gyms and retail stores may open at 75% capacity. Capacity is restricted to 50% under phase two.
Of the county’s COVID-19 cases, 68.8 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 98,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 10 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
