Small earthquake rattles north of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
According to the USGS, the yellow star on this map represents the epicenter of where a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded in Wayne Co., Mo. on Monday morning, June 15. (Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller | June 15, 2020 at 8:26 AM CDT - Updated June 15 at 12:34 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Wayne County, Missouri Monday morning.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded approximately 7.4 miles east of Williamsville, Mo.

This is about 13.6 miles north of Poplar Bluff.

The quake shook around 6:44 a.m. on June 15.

At least two people reported feeling the earthquake.

According to the USGS website, one person in Wappapello and one person in Kansas City, Mo. reported feeling the quake.

The tremor is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

