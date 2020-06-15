5 test positive for COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau in connection to Lake of the Ozark

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Cape Girardeau County Health Department, five individuals in the county have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the Lake of the Ozark exposure from May 29 through May-31.
The Cape Girardeau County Health Department said there was one new COVID-19 case in the county on Sunday, June 14.
There have been 137 total COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County, which includes 92 recoveries and three deaths.
The health department said 38 cases are in the outer county, 58 in the City of Cape Girardeau and 41 cases are in Jackson.
