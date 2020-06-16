ARDOT receives $40 million award for U.S. 67 upgrades

WASHINGTON D.C., Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT received $40 million to reconstruct and improve two sections of Highway 67 northeast of Little Rock.
The project allows ARDOT to widen U.S. 67 from four lanes to six, build an overpass, convert frontage roads to one-way operation and reconstruct two interchanges.
The money comes thanks U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.
Members of the Arkansas Delegation made the announcement, including U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford and French Hill.
“Arkansas has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to make Highway 67 an interstate-quality road,” Boozman said. “This major award from the Department of Transportation will help facilitate the ongoing upgrade of Highway 67 to meet interstate requirements. Completion of this project is key to encouraging economic development in neighboring communities.”
“This INFRA grant puts us one step closer to I-57,” Crawford said. “This grant is the latest in a series of Federal investments in Arkansas and I applaud Secretary Chao’s leadership in ensuring rural America is included in the national infrastructure conversation.”
