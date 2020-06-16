Arkansas State, Arkansas, & Missouri on radar for 2021 class of College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (KAIT) - An Indian, two Razorbacks, & a Tiger head coach are in contention for a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2021 ballot was released Tuesday morning (https://footballfoundation.org/news/2020/6/16/2021-college-football-hall-of-fame-ballot-released.aspx).
Calvin Harrell, Brandon Burlsworth & Dan Hampton are the players with Natural State connections on the ballot.
Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel is on the ballot, along with former Troy head coach Larry Blakeney.
2021 Divisional Player Nominees
Calvin Harrell, Arkansas State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led A-State to the 1970 NCAA College Division national title…Three-time First Team All-Southland Conference, three-time SLC champs (1968-70) and two-time Pecan Bowl champs…Holds school record for 100-yard rushing games (18).
2021 FBS Player Nominees
Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas-Offensive Guard-1998 First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection…Helped Arkansas to two postseason berths and to SEC Western Division titles in 1995 and '98…Former walk-on who later started 34 consecutive games.
Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.
2021 FBS Coach Nominees
Gary Pinkel-Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)-Winningest coach in history at both Missouri and Toledo…Led Rockets to 1995 MAC title and boasts nine conference division titles between both schools…Took teams to 11 bowl games, with 7-4 overall record in the postseason…Earned FieldTurf National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading Mizzou to its first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season.
Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.
Billy Jack Murphy-Memphis (1958-71)-Winningest coach in Memphis history, including an unbeaten season in 1963…Named National Coach of the Year in 1963 by the Detroit News and Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year three-of-four seasons from 1968-71…Took Memphis to its first-ever bowl game and is a member of the Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Memphis halls of fame.
The announcement of the 2021 Class will be made early in 2021.
