Butler County Fair still on

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Butler County Fair will be held July 1-4.
There will be food vendors, craft vendors, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, a dunking booth, and carnival rides.
Admission will be $10 for adults and kids ten and under are free.
Armbands will be available every night from 6-10 for $25.
The fair schedule is as follows:
- WEDNESDAY, JULY 1: There will be all new exciting carnival rides from Fun Time Shows Carnival at the Black River Coliseum parking lot.
- THURSDAY, JULY 2: Family night at the fair - free admission! There will be a cruise in car show with movies.
- FRIDAY, JULY 3: There will be a truck and tractor pull and an open rodeo with bulls, broncs, and barrels.
- SATURDAY, JULY 4: There will be a parade for Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker, a pageant dog show, an auction and fireworks
For more information click here.
