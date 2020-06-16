Butler County Fair still on

The Butler County Fair will be held July 1-4. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessica Ladd | June 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 6:03 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -The Butler County Fair will be held July 1-4.

There will be food vendors, craft vendors, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, a dunking booth, and carnival rides.

Admission will be $10 for adults and kids ten and under are free.

Armbands will be available every night from 6-10 for $25.

The fair schedule is as follows:

  • WEDNESDAY, JULY 1: There will be all new exciting carnival rides from Fun Time Shows Carnival at the Black River Coliseum parking lot.
  • THURSDAY, JULY 2: Family night at the fair - free admission! There will be a cruise in car show with movies.
  • FRIDAY, JULY 3: There will be a truck and tractor pull and an open rodeo with bulls, broncs, and barrels.
  • SATURDAY, JULY 4: There will be a parade for Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker, a pageant dog show, an auction and fireworks

