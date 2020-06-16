Cabot WR Marlon Crockett commits to Arkansas State football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football adds another in-state commit for their 2021 class.
Marlon Crockett tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he verballed with the Red Wolves. He had 1080 receiving yards & 14 touchdowns for Searcy in the 2019 season. One of his TDs came in the 6A State Championship Game as the Lions won their first title in 86 years. Crockett will play his senior season at Cabot.
Crockett had offers from Kansas, Southern Miss, ULM, & UMass. He’s the 4th in-state commit for the Red Wolves in the 2021 class. 247 Sports currently has Arkansas State #85 nationally, #4 in the Sun Belt in recruiting.
