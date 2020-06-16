City Council approves rezoning for Southwest Drive ordinance

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro might see some new businesses and development on the south side of town after the city council approved a rezoning ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.
The ordinance rezones 118 acres of land on Southwest Drive from a commercial district to mixed-use development.
Mayor Harold Perrin said Tuesday the land is where they thought the mall would originally go before the property was sold several years ago.
Mayor Perrin said now he’s looking forward to seeing the area developed.
“I think you’re going to see a tremendous mixed-use development, and what I mean by that is that you’re going to see single-family, some multi-family in the center from what I’ve seen on the plans, and then you’re going to see a lot of commercial on the front,” said Perrin.
This was the third reading for the rezoning ordinance, and it was heavily discussed during the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting.
Before approving the rezoning Tuesday, citizens commented on their concerns about the space not being developed the way it’s planned.
This is the first major step in this development.
Southern Hills Real Estate will go back to MAPC at least two more times with their plans.
The council also discussed a rezoning on Madison Street.
Jonesboro Public Schools asked the city to vacate the right-of-way south of College Avenue and north of the high school campus.
The city discussed the rezoning but then held it for a third reading.
Mayor Perrin also discussed the May financial report at the meeting, saying the city has $312,000 in deficit spending.
He said he expected the city to suffer a $2.3 million shortfall on capital expenses due to the pandemic.
Perrin said he’s anticipating how the virus will affect Jonesboro throughout the summer months, and that the city will monitor how the pandemic affects the city’s finances.
