Coroner: Nursing home resident first to die of COVID-19 in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A nursing home resident is the first to die of COVID-19 in Clay County.
Coroner Jerrod Lowe reported the death Tuesday, June 16, to Sheriff Terry Miller who shared the notification on social media.
The victim was a resident of the Rector Nursing and Rehab Center, 1023 Highway 119 in Rector.
Lowe said the resident, who had underlying health conditions, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
He said his office had conducted two additional tests while investigating recent deaths in the county and said both were negative.
